Deputies search for suspects who tried to blow up portable toilet

TOWN OF TRENTON, Wis. - Someone in Dodge County tried to blow up a portable toilet.

That’s according to deputies who are investigating reports of two explosions in the town of Trenton. A press release said it happened along Spruce Road around 8:30 p.m., when a resident heard an explosion and walked outside to find their mailbox had been damaged. Ten minutes later, another report came in from the Fish Camp boat launch, where smoke appeared to be coming from a portable toilet and damage was found inside. No photos of the damage were available.

The press release said witnesses at both locations reported seeing an orange Ford Mustang leaving the area. Dodge County deputies ask that anyone with information call the sheriff’s office at 920-386-3726.

