Officers respond after fights break out in East High cafeteria, some parents involved, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Officers were called to East High School in Madison after several fights broke out in the cafeteria during lunch.

East High's school resource officer called for backup around 12:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Joel DeSpain, a spokesman for the Madison Police Department. Ten officers responded to the school.

Officers said an initial fight, involving three students, sparked a couple of other confrontations.

The parents of one student involved were also part of the conflict, DeSpain said, but it is unclear if either were physical with anyone.

One student involved suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital as a precaution, DeSpain said.

The school resource officer is reviewing surveillance video and speaking to witnesses.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing, DeSpain said.

