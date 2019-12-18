Officers recover handgun, fake $100 bills from inside car

PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 10:43 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested Stephen C. Christopher Jr., 35, after private security guards contacted police that a driver was possibly intoxicated, officials said.

According to a release, private security guards told police a driver was possibly intoxicated after he was involved in a minor fender bender with a parked car.

Officers recovered a handgun and several fake $100 bills from inside Christopher's car after he was contacted in the 400 block of West Mifflin Street Tuesday around 2:55 a.m.

Christopher was cited for operating while intoxicated and arrested on suspicion of possession of firearm by felon, carrying a concealed weapon and uttering a forgery.

