Officers find stolen 9 mm handgun, marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags in driver's SUV, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Police found marijuana and a stolen gun in a Madison driver's vehicle during a traffic stop Monday afternoon, according to a news release.

The Madison Police Department said an officer pulled over 22-year-old Maurice L. Washington at 3 p.m. on the Verona Frontage Road at Britta Parkway.

According to the report, Washington acknowledged to the officer that he had been speeding, and the officer noticed the strong smell of marijuana.

Police found the loaded 9 mm handgun under the seat and 90 grams of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags in a storage compartment in the SUV.

The Smith & Wesson handgun was reported stolen during a September burglary in Fitchburg, police said.

Washington is facing tentative charges of carrying a concealed weapon, felony theft with special facts, possession with intent to deliver THC, operating while revoked and imprudent speed.

