LIVE NOW

Headline Goes Here

LIVE: President Trump hosts St. Louis Blues, the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions, at White House

Crime

Officers find stolen 9 mm handgun, marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags in driver's SUV, police say

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 11:14 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:27 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Police found marijuana and a stolen gun in a Madison driver's vehicle during a traffic stop Monday afternoon, according to a news release. 

The Madison Police Department said an officer pulled over 22-year-old Maurice L. Washington at 3 p.m. on the Verona Frontage Road at Britta Parkway. 

According to the report, Washington acknowledged to the officer that he had been speeding, and the officer noticed the strong smell of marijuana. 

Police found the loaded 9 mm handgun under the seat and 90 grams of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags in a storage compartment in the SUV. 

The Smith & Wesson handgun was reported stolen during a September burglary in Fitchburg, police said. 

Washington is facing tentative charges of carrying a concealed weapon, felony theft with special facts, possession with intent to deliver THC, operating while revoked and imprudent speed. 

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration