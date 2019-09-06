Officers discover bullet went through windshield of parked car on Madison's south side

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

MADISON, Wis. - A south Madison resident called for police early Friday after hearing shots fired outside his home, according to a news release.

The Madison Police Department said the report fame from Carling Drive after gunfire was heard outside of the home shortly before 7 a.m.

Officers found one bullet went through the windshield of the victim's parked car, police said. There were no reports of injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.