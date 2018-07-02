Officer witnesses drug transaction, seizes cocaine, mushrooms and more

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Edgerton Police Department

EDGERTON, Wis. - Police seized cocaine, mushrooms, marijuana and oxycodone in an Edgerton drug bust, according to a news release from the police department.

Officials said they coordinated a six-hour highway enforcement deployment Thursday that focused on suppressing violence by interrupting drug traffic and similar crimes.

Police conducted one of the searches after an officer with Rock County witnessed a drug transaction, according to the news release. Officials said they followed both cars involvedm and seized 8.4 grams of cocaine, 29.5 grams of marijuana, 5.8 grams of psilocin mushrooms, 10 oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia and $14,000 in U.S. currency.

During the enforcement officials made contact with eight citizens, which led to one drug arrest, two open drug investigations, two traffic citations and seven warnings, according to the release.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit, Janesville Police Department Canine Unit, Rock County Sheriff's Office Canine Unit and patrol officers from the Edgerton Police Department assisted in the investigation.