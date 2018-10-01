Livestream

Officer suffers hand injury breaking up fight at Madison high school, police say

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 11:36 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 12:06 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - An officer suffered a minor injury Monday morning while breaking up a fight at a Madison school, police said. 

Madison police said some girls at Madison West High School on Ash Street were fighting at about 10 a.m. An officer who was stopping the fight suffered a hand injury. 

Police said there were no serious injuries in the incident and no weapons were involved. 

A Madison Metropolitan School District spokeswoman said the fight was ended and everything was under control at West High School. 

