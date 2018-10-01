Officer suffers hand injury breaking up fight at Madison high school, police say
MADISON, Wis. - An officer suffered a minor injury Monday morning while breaking up a fight at a Madison school, police said.
Madison police said some girls at Madison West High School on Ash Street were fighting at about 10 a.m. An officer who was stopping the fight suffered a hand injury.
Police said there were no serious injuries in the incident and no weapons were involved.
A Madison Metropolitan School District spokeswoman said the fight was ended and everything was under control at West High School.
Local And Regional News
- Wisconsin sports teams wishing the Brewers good luck ahead of game 163
- Badgers battle Wolverines in prime time Oct. 13
- Officer suffers hand injury breaking up fight at Madison high school, police say
- Dwellings Furniture to open new location in Fitchburg
- Woman mugged while walking to her car Saturday night, police say
- Armed man fired shots in his own bathroom at apartment, police say