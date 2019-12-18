Officer spots open alcohol container in driver's car, man faces felony 6th OWI, police say

MIDDLETON, Wis. - A 34-year-old man is facing a felony repeat drunken driving charge after an officer conducted a traffic stop in the early morning hours Wednesday, according to a news release.

The Middleton Police Department said an officer had contact with Darnell L. Mansfield just before 1 a.m. after seeing him driving on University Avenue.

According to the report, the officer smelled intoxicants on Mansfield and saw an open alcohol container in his car. Mansfield admitted to the officer that he'd been drinking.

Because Mansfield has five prior operating while intoxicated convictions, his prohibited alcohol content while driving is 0.02% or higher, police said. Mansfield refused to provide a breath sample for a preliminary breath test. However, a Dane County Circuit Court judge issued a search warrant for a sample of Mansfield’s blood. The blood sample will be sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for testing.

Mansfield was booked into the Dane County Jail on suspicion of sixth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol content and a parole violation. He was also cited on suspicion of open Intoxicants and operating with a revoked driver's license.

