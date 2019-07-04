Officer nearly hit by 4th offense OWI driver with unrestrained 6-year-old in back seat, police say

Janesville Police Department Tavia John

Janesville Police Department Tavia John

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Janesville police officer was nearly hit by an intoxicated driver who had a 6-year-old in the back seat of his car, according to a news release.

The officer reported almost being hit at 2:16 a.m. Thursday. Police said Tavia John made a wide turn from Randall Street onto Milwaukee Street. She crossed the center line and then accelerated at high speeds east on Milwaukee Street.

Officers stopped the car on Sauk Drive. Officials said there was an unrestrained 6-year-old in the back seat of the car.

Police said John showed signs of impairment and admitted to having five drinks. She failed standardized sobriety tests and blew .18 on a portable breath test.

This was John's fourth operating while intoxicated offense, according to the release. She could face a charge for fourth offense OWI with a passenger younger than 16.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.