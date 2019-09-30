Police issue arrest warrants for two men in connection with northside homicide

Left: Leearthur L. Taylor, 33. Right: Larence G. Thomas, 37.

MADISON, Wis. - Police issued arrest warrants for two men in connection with a homicide on Madison's north side.

According to authorities, police issued an arrest warrant for Leearthur L. Taylor, 33, and Larence G. Thomas, 37, on first-degree intentional homicide charges in the murder of 19-year-old Malik Moss.

Investigators said they believe the homicide on Madison's north side Saturday night was committed by people known to the victim following a dispute.

According to an incident report, Moss was shot several times by at least one assailant in the 500 block of Northport Drive around 6 p.m. Saturday. Police said detectives learned that multiple armed men were also in the area during the time of the homicide.

A number of uninvolved people, including children, were in the area when the violence broke out, police said. When officers arrived, they started life-saving measures, but Moss died at the scene.

Police said "extremely good" surveillance footage is helping detectives make progress in the case.

