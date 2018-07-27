No chance of parole for Pirus; Judge says prison is where 'you deserve to be'
MADISON, Wis. - A Dane County judge said Friday that a man who was convicted of killing his wife should never get out of prison.
Steven Pirus, 60, pleaded guilty in late April to first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Lee Anne Pirus. He also confessed to loosening a gas line to a dryer in his house to cause an explosion on Sept. 13 that leveled their home in the 7000 block of Stratton Way.
When Pirus pleaded guilty to the charge, Judge Nicholas McNamara sentenced him to life in prison, which is mandatory for a guilty plea for homicide in Wisconsin. Eight other charges related to the home explosion and the deaths of his pets that were inside the home at the time of the blast were dismissed but read in.
McNamara said Pirus should not have the opportunity to get out of prison, and said he will not have a chance at parole.
Pirus told police that Lee Anne had asked him to shoot her weeks before the explosion. In court Friday, prosecutors played a portion of a police interview with Pirus in which he initially denied any part in the death or explosion, then said Lee Anne had killed herself, then said she begged him to shoot her.
McNamera told Pirus that the choices he made are incomprehensible.
"For sure, I know that you’re a liar," McNamera said. "That you lied about this, probably lied about your killing Lee Anne, for many months. You lied about it when you showed up at the scene at your house as it was exploding and burning. You pretended she was still alive. You lied about it to your daughter."
McNamera said the decision to not offer a chance at parole was to protect the public.
Previous Story
Sauk County officials warn of email scam threatening to blackmail victims
Next Story
Murder charges dismissed for man in connection with Fitchburg homicide investigation
Local And Regional News
- 'Pay what you can' restaurant set to open in Madison
- Vehicle containing 1-year-old child involved in car chase across state lines
- Golf course burglary under investigation
- 'Loving and hardworking' Whitewater Police Department K-9 officer died Friday
- Want to take part in the CrossFit Games festivities?
- Video shows blast from deadly Sun Prairie explosion