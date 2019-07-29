No bond for man accused in Wisconsin brothers' disappearance

Clinton County Sheriff's Office

BRAYMER, Mo. - A sheriff says recent heavy rains hampered the search for two Wisconsin brothers missing in Missouri.

Several law enforcement agencies have searched since July 21 for Nick and Justin Diemel, who were in northwest Missouri on a business trip for the livestock operation they operate in Bonduel, Wisconsin.

Authorities say case is considered a death investigation but the brothers' bodies haven't been found.

Callaway County Sheriff Jerry Galloway said Monday several inches of rain during the weekend slowed down the search. But he said authorities are pursuing "a lot" of leads.

Earlier Monday, a man charged with tampering with a rental truck used by the Diemel brothers was denied bond.

Charging documents indicate that Garland "Joey" Nelson abandoned the truck in a commuter parking lot after the brothers visited one of his farm operations.

