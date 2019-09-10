New York man arrested for computer child sex crimes with Sun Prairie boy, police say

Logan Reigstad

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A New York man was arrested on suspicion of computer-facilitated sex crimes with a 12-year-old Sun Prairie boy Tuesday, according to a news release.

Sun Prairie police said John W. Duval, 22, was taken into custody on an extraditable warrant by the New York State Police and the FBI following investigations of allegations of inappropriate sexual conversations and sending an explicit photo. Duval was arrested on a charge of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

Officials said the investigation is still active.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.