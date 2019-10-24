Neighbors rob Madison man of his keys at gunpoint, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Traffic was briefly shut down on a downtown Madison street after an armed robbery at an apartment building Wednesday night, according to police.

Madison police said multiple officers responded at 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West Gorham Street to a report of a 28-year-old man who was robbed at gunpoint.

The victim told police that two of his neighbors robbed him of his keys following a dispute inside an apartment building where the victim and the suspects have been living in separate units.

Byran B. Lindsey, 29, and Desadrea K. E. Bias, 28, were arrested on suspicion of armed robbery.

According to the report, officers recovered a weapon, believed to have been used in the holdup, outside the apartment building.

