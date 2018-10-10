Neighbors, officer in south Madison area hear 3 shots fired, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Residents in a south Madison neighborhood and an officer in the area reported hearing gunshots Wednesday night, police said.
Madison police said multiple concerned callers reported just before 11 p.m. hearing three shots being fired in the 2100 block of Luann Lane.
Police said a South District officer was parked nearby and had his window down and was working on paperwork. The officer also heard the reports of gunfire, and he and others from the police department responded.
Officers spoke to many witnesses who heard the reported gunshots; however, no casings or other evidence was immediately located, according to the report.
