Narcotics team finds psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine during search, arrests man

Posted: Oct 03, 2018 05:36 PM CDT

MONROE, Wis. - A special narcotics law enforcement team arrested a Green County man this week on suspicion of possessing and dealing drugs, according to a news release. 

The Monroe Police Department said officers and agents from the State Line Area Narcotics Team, also called SLANT, searched a home in the 600 block of 14th Avenue on Tuesday at about 7:37 p.m.

According to a release, the search of the home was a result of an investigation into a separate matter. 

SLANT members seized two marijuana plants, one live and one harvested, packaged marijuana, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and multiple items of paraphernalia, such as growing equipment, scales and smoking devices.

Police said 38-year-old Joshua J. Mueller, of Monroe, was arrested on suspicion of felony manufacturing THC, which is the active ingredient of cannabis, felony possession of THC with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mueller was confined in the Green County Jail pending a court appearance.

