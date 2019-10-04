Naked man yelling, chasing people on State Street arrested, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A naked man was taken into police custody in downtown Madison Thursday, authorities said.

The Madison Police Department said a naked 20-year-old man had been running around State Street at 6:30 p.m., yelling and chasing people, prompting several calls to 911.

Police said officers took the man into custody after he ran into a parking garage on West Dayton Street.

According to the report, it appeared the man may have been experiencing a breakdown and possibly ingested hallucinogens.

Officers placed the man in a spit hood after he attempted to hit officers, paramedics, and later medical staff with spittle.

