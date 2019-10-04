Naked man yelling, chasing people on State Street arrested, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A naked man was taken into police custody in downtown Madison Thursday, authorities said.
The Madison Police Department said a naked 20-year-old man had been running around State Street at 6:30 p.m., yelling and chasing people, prompting several calls to 911.
Police said officers took the man into custody after he ran into a parking garage on West Dayton Street.
According to the report, it appeared the man may have been experiencing a breakdown and possibly ingested hallucinogens.
Officers placed the man in a spit hood after he attempted to hit officers, paramedics, and later medical staff with spittle.
