Naked burglar steals cash from man's wallet on dresser, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. - A naked burglar stole cash from a downtown Madison's man's apartment early Monday, according to a news release.
The Madison Police Department said the victim was sleeping in his bed in an apartment on the 300 block of South Hamilton Street when he was woken up by an intruder who told the victim he just wanted to wake the victim up.
The intruder, who was not wearing any clothes, then walked through the apartment before going back into the bedroom and asking the victim if he had any money, police said. The burglar then went through the victim's wallet on the dresser and took the cash in it before leaving.
The burglar was described as white, in his late 30s to early 40s, about 6 feet, 3 inches tall. He was bald, very skinny and very tanned, according to the report.
