Crime

Muscoda woman found guilty of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 08:50 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 08:50 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Muscada woman charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle pleaded no contest in court Tuesday, according to court records. 

In October, Kelly Johnsrud was involved in a crash that killed a 38-year-old Verona native named Kevin Kaltenberg.

She admitted to drinking two beers and a Four Loko while driving to see her boyfriend in Madison. She also told police this was her third time being pulled over on suspicion of drunken driving in three days. 

Johnsrud was found guilty after she entered her no contest plea. Another charge against her was dropped. She is scheduled to be sentenced in November. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration