Muscoda woman found guilty of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle

Iowa County Sheriff's Office Kelly Johnsrud

MADISON, Wis. - A Muscada woman charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle pleaded no contest in court Tuesday, according to court records.

In October, Kelly Johnsrud was involved in a crash that killed a 38-year-old Verona native named Kevin Kaltenberg.

She admitted to drinking two beers and a Four Loko while driving to see her boyfriend in Madison. She also told police this was her third time being pulled over on suspicion of drunken driving in three days.

Johnsrud was found guilty after she entered her no contest plea. Another charge against her was dropped. She is scheduled to be sentenced in November.