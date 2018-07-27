Murder charges dismissed for man in connection with Fitchburg homicide investigation

Dane County Records Travon Jackson

MADISON, Wis. - One of the three men charged in connection with the shooting death had his felony murder charge dismissed in court Thursday.

Travon Jackson, 19, pleaded guilty to party to a crime of armed robbery.

Jackson, Gary C. Mays, 18, and Joshua B. Mcinnis, 17, were arrested March 14 in connection with the death of 20-year-old Julian J. Patterson.

Patterson, of Fort Atkinson, was with a friend on Anton Drive for a drug deal Monday when a fight broke out, according to court documents. One man fired a single gunshot, striking Patterson.

Patterson was shot at about 5:45 p.m. on March 12 in the 5100 block of Anton Drive, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Mcinnis and Mays will be in court on Aug. 23.