Murder charges dismissed for man in connection with Fitchburg homicide investigation
Jackson pleads guilty
MADISON, Wis. - One of the three men charged in connection with the shooting death had his felony murder charge dismissed in court Thursday.
Travon Jackson, 19, pleaded guilty to party to a crime of armed robbery.
Jackson, Gary C. Mays, 18, and Joshua B. Mcinnis, 17, were arrested March 14 in connection with the death of 20-year-old Julian J. Patterson.
Patterson, of Fort Atkinson, was with a friend on Anton Drive for a drug deal Monday when a fight broke out, according to court documents. One man fired a single gunshot, striking Patterson.
Patterson was shot at about 5:45 p.m. on March 12 in the 5100 block of Anton Drive, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Mcinnis and Mays will be in court on Aug. 23.
Local And Regional News
- 'Pay what you can' restaurant set to open in Madison
- Vehicle containing 1-year-old child involved in car chase across state lines
- Golf course burglary under investigation
- 'Loving and hardworking' Whitewater Police Department K-9 officer died Friday
- Want to take part in the CrossFit Games festivities?
- Video shows blast from deadly Sun Prairie explosion