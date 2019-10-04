Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Multiple people injured in shooting near Wausau cemetery; 1 in custody, police say Multiple people injured in shooting near Wausau cemetery; 1 in custody, police say

WAUSAU, Wis. - Authorities in Wausau are responding to a shooting near a cemetery on Thursday morning, according to police.

The Wausau Police Department said all of its resources are dedicated to the shooting near Pine Grove Cemetery.

Police said one person was taken in to custody near the scene, and that there are several victims, but their conditions were not immediately released.

A handcuffed man was led to a squad car following a shooting, WSAW-TV reported. At least two people were being treated at a Wausau hospital.

"We do not believe there to be an active threat to our community at this time based on our assessment at the scene," police said.

Officers are still gathering information on the incident, and police asked the public for its patience on non-emergency calls for service "as we devote significant resources to this investigation."

The police department said it plans to provide additional information at 2 p.m.

Police responded at about 8:45 a.m. to the area of Grand Avenue and Curling Way by the Pine Grove Cemetery, WSAW-TV reported.

It's not yet known if the shooting was related to a structure fire that occurred blocks away.

