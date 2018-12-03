Multiple shots fired on Madison's east side, police say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department responded to the 300 block of South Brearly Street around 12:11 a.m. Monday morning after receiving multiple calls of shots being fired.

According to an incident report, an officer located evidence that shots were fired on the street and there were no injuries reported. Officers found an unoccupied residence in the 900 block of Williamson Street was struck.

While officers were investigating, a 29-year-old Madison resident said he and his vehicle were shot at in the 300 block of South Brearly Street. Officers responded to his residence. They found evidence consistent with his vehicle being hit with at least one bullet. The man was not injured.

The incident is under further investigation. If anyone has information, contact the MPD or the Madison-area Crimestoppers program.

