Multiple shots fired on Madison's east side, police say
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department responded to the 300 block of South Brearly Street around 12:11 a.m. Monday morning after receiving multiple calls of shots being fired.
According to an incident report, an officer located evidence that shots were fired on the street and there were no injuries reported. Officers found an unoccupied residence in the 900 block of Williamson Street was struck.
While officers were investigating, a 29-year-old Madison resident said he and his vehicle were shot at in the 300 block of South Brearly Street. Officers responded to his residence. They found evidence consistent with his vehicle being hit with at least one bullet. The man was not injured.
The incident is under further investigation. If anyone has information, contact the MPD or the Madison-area Crimestoppers program.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Water system back to normal at UW Hospital after flushing out lines to remove Legionella bacteria
- 'These poor victims may end up out on the street': Madison police investigate more scams
- 'Wisconsin is going to freak out': Kroeze, Shelton say state will love artist's top 10 performance
- Silver Alert canceled for missing 86-year-old Beloit man last seen in Madison
- All Madison libraries will have Narcan on-site by end of year
- 'An extraordinary man': Madison children's hospital shares generosity of former coach Mike McCarthy