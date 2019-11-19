Suspect arrested after getting stuck in swamp following chase, Fitchburg police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A man is in jail after a chase that ended with him being stuck in a swamp near the Alliant Energy Center Monday night, police say.

Officers stopped a car just after 12:45 a.m. for a traffic violation near Rimrock Road, according to a news release by the Fitchburg Police Department.

Police said when Uriah Smith, 28, slowed the vehicle, he then got out of the car and ran. In the process, he left the vehicle in reverse and caused it to cross lanes on John Nolen Drive.

Officers had to maneuver their squad car to make sure it wasn't hit by the vehicle as it rolled backward.

The car eventually came to a stop against a fire hydrant.

Madison police officers used a drone and a K-9 team to track down Smith. He was found stuck in waist-deep water. Officers had to use a rope to pull him out of the mud.

"In this instance, like most others where subjects flee, officers were unsure of the driver's reasons for fleeing the traffic stop and did not know what threat he may have posed to the public. Without the assistance of the K9 and drone units it is possible he would not have been immediately located and freed from the cold water and temperatures," Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a news release.

Smith later told police he ran because he doesn't have a driver's license and he panicked.

He is in Dane County Jail booked on a tentative charge of resisting or obstructing a police officer.

