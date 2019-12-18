PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

Crime

MPD: Tenant says during struggle between burglar both fell from second floor balcony

By:

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 10:43 AM CST

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 10:43 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - An Old Camden Square resident reported a burglary at his home Wednesday around 1:30 a.m.

According to a police incident report, the resident waited an hour and a half to contact police. He told officers he came home around 1:30 a.m. to find someone in his apartment.

Police said the resident said there was a struggle where he suffered a puncture wound to his knee and a gash to the back of his head. During the incident, the resident said he and the other man fell from a second floor balcony. Officers found a kitchen knife on the ground.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry and nothing was missing.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration