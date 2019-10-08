MPD: Suspected hit-and-run driver who struck pole, left fiery scene now faces 2nd OWI, other charges

MADISON, Wis. - A suspected drunken driver struck a utility pole and left the fiery scene on Madison's east side early Saturday, according to police.

Madison police said police responded to the intersection of Milwaukee and Harding streets at about 2:15 a.m. for a report of a crash.

According to the report, an SUV was engulfed in flames after hitting the pole.

Witnesses told police they saw the driver walk away from the crash. Police said witnesses were able to provide descriptions of the driver.

Police said Frank B. Davis, 49, was found walking in the area and was arrested on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated, hit-and-run, unreasonable speed, operating while revoked and resisting or obstructing police.

Police said firefighters put out the blaze and a Madison Gas and Electric crew responded to deal with the toppled pole.

