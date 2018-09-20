MPD: Subway employee says armed, masked man fired shot during robbery

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A shot was fired Wednesday night during an armed robbery at a Madison Subway restaurant, police said.

An employee told police the man fired a shot after entering the restaurant at 6602 Mineral Point Road around 8:30 p.m.

The masked man left with cash, officials said.

Officers could not find damage from a bullet or a shell casing, and investigators do not know if the weapon was a real handgun or something like a starter pistol, according to the release.

The man is described as black, 5 feet 6 inches tall with a dark complexion, a big stomach and a stocky build. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a black ski mask and dark jeans.