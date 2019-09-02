MPD: Bullets discovered lodged in stairwell where family was home, planter on Madison's east side

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A report of gunshots heard on Madison's far east side led to the discovery of spent casings and bullets lodged in property, police said.

The Madison Police Department said officers responded at 5:06 a.m. to multiple reports of shots being fired in the 700 block of Topaz Lane.

At that time, no evidence or damage was located, according to the report.

Later in the morning, seven spent casings were found on the road in the 600 block of Vernon Avenue, which is nearby the area where shots were reported, police said. One round went through the exterior wall of an occupied home in the 600 block of Vernon Avenue and lodged in a stairwell there without striking anybody inside.

Police also found that a round struck an outdoor planter at another residence on that block, the report said. No injuries have been reported, the report said.

