MPD: Shooting with BB gun damages car with mother, daughter inside
Police believe the pair was targeted
MADISON, Wis. - A mother and her teenage daughter called police after someone fired a BB gun at their car while they were in it, police said.
The pair were parked along the 1500 block of Troy Drive around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to Joel DeSpain a spokesperson for the Madison Police Department.
The BB pellet caused a window on the car to crack.
Police believe the pair was targeted.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Resident wakes up to wife's purse missing, shadowy figures running up street
Next Story
Deputies respond to 2 overnight home invasions, urge residents to secure homes, property
Local And Regional News
- MPD: Police seize handguns, $2,000 in cash, cocaine base as man suspected of dealing drugs arrested
- One lane of Main Street Bridge reopened in Darlington, police encourage people to drive slowly
- MPD: Shooting with BB gun damages car with mother, daughter inside
- Four school buses, bus barn destroyed after overnight fire near Oregon
- MPD: Madison man arrested after road rage incident with bicyclist, threatening to beat up officers
- Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in high-speed chase with stolen SUV, police say