MPD: Shooting with BB gun damages car with mother, daughter inside

Police believe the pair was targeted

Posted: Oct 04, 2019 10:34 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:34 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A mother and her teenage daughter called police after someone fired a BB gun at their car while they were in it, police said.

The pair were parked along the 1500 block of Troy Drive around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to Joel DeSpain a spokesperson for the Madison Police Department.

The BB pellet caused a window on the car to crack.

Police believe the pair was targeted. 

