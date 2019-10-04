MPD: Shooting with BB gun damages car with mother, daughter inside

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A mother and her teenage daughter called police after someone fired a BB gun at their car while they were in it, police said.

The pair were parked along the 1500 block of Troy Drive around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to Joel DeSpain a spokesperson for the Madison Police Department.

The BB pellet caused a window on the car to crack.

Police believe the pair was targeted.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.