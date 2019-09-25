MPD: Repeat drunken driver drove car into fire hydrant, traffic sign, later spat on hospital nurse

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. - Police said Mark A. Hall, a 57-year-old repeat drunken driver, drove his car into a fire hydrant and a traffic sign on East Wilson Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

An incident report said the crash caused significant damage to the car. Police found blood-covered air bags and glass fragments in the car, but no driver.

The man was found walking in the area with a bleeding head injury. Police said he told them he fell on railroad tracks and was not driving a car.

He was taken to a hospital, where he on a nurse and tried to kick the nurse as well, police said. Hall was arrested on suspicion of seventh offense OWI, discharging bodily fluid on a medical care provider, disorderly conduct and restricting and obstructing.

