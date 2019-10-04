MPD: Police seize handguns, $2,000 in cash, cocaine base as man suspected of dealing drugs arrested

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. - Tawan E. Miller, 36, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Pinewood Court on suspicion of dealing drugs as police seized three handguns, nearly $2,000 cash and cocaine base, a release said.

According to an incident report, Miller has been the subject of a Dane County Narcotics Task Force investigation. He was arrested as he left a Pinewood Court apartment. During a search of his car, police said they found one gun, the cash, cocaine and marijuana.

MPD SWAT officers served a search warrant on the apartment and found the two other handguns, police said.

Miller was arrested on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place, six counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC and on a parole hold.

