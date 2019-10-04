MPD: Police seize handguns, $2,000 in cash, cocaine base as man suspected of dealing drugs arrested
MADISON, Wis. - Tawan E. Miller, 36, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Pinewood Court on suspicion of dealing drugs as police seized three handguns, nearly $2,000 cash and cocaine base, a release said.
According to an incident report, Miller has been the subject of a Dane County Narcotics Task Force investigation. He was arrested as he left a Pinewood Court apartment. During a search of his car, police said they found one gun, the cash, cocaine and marijuana.
MPD SWAT officers served a search warrant on the apartment and found the two other handguns, police said.
Miller was arrested on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place, six counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC and on a parole hold.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Resident wakes up to wife's purse missing, shadowy figures running up street
Next Story
Deputies respond to 2 overnight home invasions, urge residents to secure homes, property
Local And Regional News
- MPD: Police seize handguns, $2,000 in cash, cocaine base as man suspected of dealing drugs arrested
- One lane of Main Street Bridge reopened in Darlington, police encourage people to drive slowly
- MPD: Shooting with BB gun damages car with mother, daughter inside
- Four school buses, bus barn destroyed after overnight fire near Oregon
- MPD: Madison man arrested after road rage incident with bicyclist, threatening to beat up officers
- Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in high-speed chase with stolen SUV, police say