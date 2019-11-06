MPD: Person claiming to be 16 touched 13-year-old inappropriately as she walked home from school

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A 13-year-old girl told police a person claiming to be 16 years old touched her inappropriately Tuesday afternoon.

The Madison Police Department said the girl was walking home from school at about 3:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of Westbrook Lane.

The girl said a young man, who told her he was 16, began walking with her on Raymond Road while making casual conversation, according to the report. As he was about to depart, he asked for a hug. While she did not consent, he began hugging her and then touched her inappropriately.

The victim immediately went home and contacted a parent.

She described the male as black with a dark complexion, 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin build and light stubble on his upper lip, police said. He was wearing a blue Chicago Bears-type jacket with orange sleeves, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police said the girl thought he looked more like 20 years old than 16, and she said she doesn't know him.

