MPD: Officers find loaded handgun during drug investigation

Dane County Sheriff's Office Ericka Garrett

MADISON, Wis. - Officers found drugs and a loaded handgun after checking into reports of someone dealing illegal drugs in downtown Madison Wednesday night.

Madison police were sent to the 100 block of North Carroll Street for reports of a person possibly dealing drugs, according to a release.

Officers made contact with 30-year-old Ericka S. Garrett, who admitted to having ecstasy, also known as MDMA, officials said.

A police K-9 indicated that there were more drugs in Garrett’s vehicle, and when officers searched it, they found additional drugs, including marijuana likely intended for re-sale, drug paraphernalia and a loaded .45-caliber handgun, according to the release.

Garrett was arrested on tentative charges of possession of THC with intent to deliver and possession of narcotics.