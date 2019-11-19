BREAKING NEWS

MPD: Officer sees driver smoking blunt in Kwik Trip parking lot; suspected drug dealer arrested

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 11:40 AM CST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:40 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Police said a suspected drug dealer was arrested Monday night after an officer saw him driving recklessly into a gas station parking lot. 

The Madison Police Department said an officer saw a vehicle drive into the Kwik Trip on Buckeye Road at about 10:30 p.m. The vehicle was traveling at a high speed while other people were present. 

The officer wanted to caution the young driver about his driving, the report said. When she got to his window, she could smell marijuana and could see that 18-year-old Jamichael D. Scates was smoking a blunt.

During a search of Scates and of his car, 42 small packages of crack cocaine, 15 bags of marijuana, a loaded handgun, four cellphones and nearly $1,900 in cash were seized, police said.

Scates was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

 

 

