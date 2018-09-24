MPD: Off-duty officer, employees pin down burglary suspect until police arrive

MADISON, Wis. - Several deli employees and a diner, who happened to be an off-duty Menasha police lieutenant, pinned down a burglary suspect Saturday afternoon and held him until the Madison police arrived

Madison police said officers responded at 2:20 p.m. to Stalzy's Deli on Atwood Avenue for a report of a person who had stolen money.

According to the report, 48-year-old Donte D. Whitlock, of Madison, had come into the restaurant and asked to use the bathroom. Instead, he went to a basement office and stole an envelope filled with money, police said.

Employees recognized Whitlock as possibly being the same person who likely stole money from the deli office in May.

Employees confronted Whitlock and he tried to run, but employees and the off-duty officer stopped and held him.

While he was being booked into jail, the stolen money was found in Whitlock's undergarments, police said.