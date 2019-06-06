MPD: Man who followed 13-year-old from her home, made 'uncomfortable statements' faces charges

MADISON, Wis. - A 41-year-old man is accused of following a young girl from her home and making uncomfortable statements to her and other children on Madison's north side this week, police said.

Madison police said a 13-year-old girl became scared at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after a stranger began hanging out on the porch of her Northport Drive townhouse.

According to the report, the teen was home alone and decided to walk to a nearby friend's apartment so she wouldn't be alone.

Johnnie D. Wafford Jr. followed her, asking her about her name and commenting on the clothing she was wearing, police said.

When an officer arrived, many children approached saying Wafford had made similar uncomfortable statements to them.

The officer located Wafford, who initially gave a fake name, according to the report.

He was arrested on a number of warrants and on tentative charges of disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing and trespassing, police said. He denied having any conversations with children.

According to police, Wafford is homeless.

