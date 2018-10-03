MPD: Man who caused scene, exposed himself at Mickey's Bar attempts to swim away from police

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A man who caused a scene at an east Madison bar Tuesday night, then attempted to swim from first responders was arrested, police said.

Madison police said officers were called to Mickey's Tavern on Williamson Street at about 11:30 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

According to a news release, a drunken 36-year-old man had launched himself into other bar patrons while attempting to start a mosh pit during a live music performance. He was urged to calm down, and when he didn't, he was escorted out of the bar. Once outside, he exposed himself to a female bartender who had helped get him out. The man then tried to get back inside Mickey's, but people inside were able to lock the doors to keep him out.

Police were called, and an officer discovered the man near the river, according to the report. He tried to engage with the man and get him away from the water; however, the man yelled out an expletive and jumped in. Fearing the man would drown, the officer called for the Madison Fire Department, a police crisis negotiator and backup officers.

Police said an officer used a flashlight to illuminate the man as he swam four city blocks down the Yahara River. The entire time, the officer and other first responders were putting plans in motion to save the man from drowning, should he go under. While in the Yahara, the man swore at the primary officer, and at one point threw his shoes at the officer. The man also threw his pants and underwear on the shoreline. The swimmer tried to take off his shirt, but failed.

Eventually, he got on to dry land just as he was about to enter Lake Monona. In the report, the primary officer said a Madison firefighter "was outstanding in developing rapport with the suspect and convincing him to get out of the water." The MFD wrapped the man in a towel. Police were able to recover his pants, although "we never found his underwear and shoes," according to the primary officer's report.

The wet man was not happy, and berated those who had worked to help him, police said. He was taken to jail.

He will face tentative charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct and unlawful trespass, according to the release.