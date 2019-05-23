MPD: Man pushed off bicycle, knocked unconscious, suffers head injuries in Warner Park attack

MADISON, Wis. - A man was attacked and injured by at least one teenager in a Madison park Wednesday night, police said.

The Madison Police Department said a 57-year-old was assaulted while riding his bicycle about 8:45 p.m. at Warner Park.

The victim told police he had words the teenagers just before he was injured.

The exchange started when the man hit a curb and fell off his bike, the report said. He wasn't hurt, but the teens laughed at him. He told them they were being disrespectful. Then he saw one of the teens pull out a small-caliber handgun.

Police said the victim told the young man to put the weapon away and began to pedal away. He said one of the teens then chased him down and pushed him off his bike, knocking him unconscious and causing facial fractures.

Police said the man wasn't able to provide detailed descriptions of the teens.

