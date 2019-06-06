MPD: Man leads officer on 100+ mph pursuit on Beltline; K-9 track leads to pair hiding in dog kennel

MONONA, Wis. - A man led an officer on a more than 100 mph pursuit on the Beltline early Thursday was arrested a short time later after a K-9 sniffed him out hiding in a dog kennel, according to police.

The Madison Police Department said a Monona officer saw a suspicious vehicle being driving around the underground parking lot of the Walmart store on Royal Avenue at about 1:30 a.m.

The vehicle, described as a white Buick, pulled into a nearby gas station, according to the report. When the occupants spotted officers in the area, the vehicle drove west on the Beltline from South Towne Drive. An officer was able to get close enough to read the license plate, which checked back to a blue Buick out of Mauston.

As the officer activated his emergency lights to make a traffic stop, the Buick accelerated to speeds in excess of 100 mph. The officer ended the pursuit and notified area officers that the vehicle was last seen near Seminole Highway.

A short time later, a Town of Madison officer found the vehicle disabled and unoccupied near Seminole Highway and Doncaster Drive, police said. Officers created a perimeter of the area and started a track with Monona K-9 Miya. The track led a few blocks away to the backyard of a house at the corner of Warwick Way and Danbury Street.

Officials said Grant Kamien, 24, of Baraboo, and Tezrha Krueger, 23, of Baraboo, were found hiding in a dog kennel.

Kamien was charged with felony eluding, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, escape (he had previously escaped from custody in Sauk County), probation violation and several traffic violations.

He was taken to the Dane County jail.

Krueger was issued a municipal citation on suspicion of resisting arrest and she was released.

Monona police Chief Walter Ostrenga said Kamien is considered a suspect in numerous thefts from Walmart stores in Monona, Madison and Janesville. Additional charges for retail theft are pending further investigation.

Monona officers were assisted by the Town of Madison Police Department and other area departments.

If anyone witnessed this incident or has additional information please contact the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463, Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or you can text "MONONA" followed by your information to 847411.

