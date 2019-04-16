Crime

MPD: Man cut in chest while trying to break up fight

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 01:40 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 02:19 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A man is recovering after he received a cut to his chest that required stitches.

The 55-year-old told police he attempted to break up a fight between two men in downtown Madison late Monday night.

He told police he only knows the men by their street names.  The man also told officers, that a third man, someone he did not know, began making swinging motions toward the group.

The victim did not realize he was injured until later, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Officers are working to establish a location for the disturbance with hopes of securing surveillance video.

