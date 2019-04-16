MPD: Man cut in chest while trying to break up fight
MADISON, Wis. - A man is recovering after he received a cut to his chest that required stitches.
The 55-year-old told police he attempted to break up a fight between two men in downtown Madison late Monday night.
He told police he only knows the men by their street names. The man also told officers, that a third man, someone he did not know, began making swinging motions toward the group.
The victim did not realize he was injured until later, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.
Officers are working to establish a location for the disturbance with hopes of securing surveillance video.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Father taken into custody after child turns his drug paraphernalia over to principal, sheriff says
Next Story
AG Kaul, lawmakers propose uniform rape kit testing protocol
Local And Regional News
- Death of Cottage Grove man found in cornfield ruled accidental, police say
- WIAA approves football-only conference changes starting in 2020
- East High principal apologizes for MMSD security coordinator's statement on alleged sexual assault
- Prosecutors: Neenah teen typed plan to kill grandparents
- Stone bear, tractor grill stolen from gravesite in Grant County, sheriff says
- Official: Jayme Closs' kidnapper not cooperating on sentence