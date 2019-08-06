MPD: Man alerts people in east side shopping plaza about knife-wielding man

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police say a man alerted people in an east side shopping plaza about another man armed with a knife.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of East Springs Drive around 6 p.m. Monday.

They arrested James D. Hansen, 62, of Madison, on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct while armed.

A 32-year-old man from Columbus told officers he feared someone was going to get stabbed, after seeing the man walk around outside near the Best Buy.

So he alerted customers in the parking lot as well as employees inside the store, according to Madison police spokesperson, Joel DeSpain.

According to police, the 32-year-old man told officers the armed man threatened to cut and kill him as he came back outside the store.

The victim made it to his car safely.

Police said the suspect became angry when he tried walking into Best Buy, but was told to leave his backpack outside.

The man walked off and officers took him into custody on a tentative charge of disorderly contact while armed, DeSpain said.

