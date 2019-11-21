MPD: Intoxicated driver ran into three parked cars

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. - An intoxicated 21-year-old driver ran into three parked cars early Thursday morning near the intersection of East Johnson and North Blount streets, Madison police said in a release.

The release said Evan P. Matz was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting arrest. He was also given several traffic citations.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.