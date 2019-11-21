LIVE NOW

MPD: Intoxicated driver ran into three parked cars

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 10:53 AM CST

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:53 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - An intoxicated 21-year-old driver ran into three parked cars early Thursday morning near the intersection of East Johnson and North Blount streets, Madison police said in a release.

The release said Evan P. Matz was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting arrest. He was also given several traffic citations.

 

