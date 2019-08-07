MPD: Burglary victim's SUV stolen days after the initial crime

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison homeowner who was burglarized last week was the victim of what police believe is a subsequent crime a week later.

Madison police said a man living in a home on Sachtjen Street was at home on July 29 when his keys were stolen while he was in the bathroom.

According to the report, after the burglary, the victim had new key fobs made for his 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee to prevent the intruders from returning and stealing it.

On Monday afternoon, his Jeep was taken from his driveway, police said.

A responding officer canvassed the neighborhood and learned some people nearby had seen a couple of younger teens going up to other homes and ringing bells the week before.

The police department said residents were advised to be vigilant and to contact authorities immediately if they see anything suspicious.

