Man found passed out in running car, in middle of street arrested on suspicion of OWI, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A New Lisbon man was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated fifth offense and a parole violations.
Floyd N. Reynolds, 49, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on Almo Avenue.
Reynolds was passed out in a running car in the middle of the street, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.
Police said Reynolds did not perform well while doing field sobriety tests and had a hard time not nodding off.
Reynolds told officers he was just tired, according to the release.
Reynolds was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated fifth offense, police said.
