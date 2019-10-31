Programming Notice

Man found passed out in running car, in middle of street arrested on suspicion of OWI, police say

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 01:06 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A New Lisbon man was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated fifth offense and a parole violations.

Floyd N. Reynolds, 49, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on Almo Avenue.

Reynolds was passed out in a running car in the middle of the street, according to a release by the Madison Police Department. 

Police said Reynolds did not perform well while doing field sobriety tests and had a hard time not nodding off.

Reynolds told officers he was just tired, according to the release. 

Reynolds was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated fifth offense, police said.

