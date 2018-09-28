Crime

MPD: 3 arrested in connection to shooting near high school that started as 'prearranged fight'

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 09:14 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 09:14 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting that injured a 16-year-old Wednesday in a neighborhood near La Follette High School, Madison police said.

Witnesses reported a fight between several young men at the corner of Linda Vista Road and Turner Avenue around 10:40 a.m., Madison police said. Witnesses also told police at least one gun was fired.
The wounded teenager was found walking in the area, police said.

Police said detectives determined there was a “prearranged fight” between two groups that was taking place when the shooting happened.

The primary suspect, 21-year-old Duan S. Briggs, of Madison, brought a handgun to what was supposed to be fistfight, according to the release. Briggs is not a Madison Metropolitan School District student. Briggs was arrested on a tentative charge of attempted homicide.

Jamie J.C. Hayes, 17, of Madison, was arrested on a tentative charge of party to the crime of attempted homicide. Hayes is not a MMSD student. A 16-year-old Madison boy was also arrested for disorderly conduct, officials said. The 16-year-old is a La Follette High School student.

The 16-year-old who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot was a La Follette student and has been treated and released, police said.

