Motorist killed in crossfire of gun fight in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Police say a woman driving with her two young children was killed when she was struck by a bullet during a gun fight in Milwaukee.
Authorities say two people on opposite sides of a north side street were shooting at each other Thursday evening when the 23-year-old woman was hit by their gunfire. Her two children and another woman in the car were not injured.
The vehicle came to a stop after she was shot. First responders could not save the woman and she died at the scene. She has not been identified.
Police are looking for suspects.
