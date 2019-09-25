Motorcycle driver died following accident in Beloit, police say
BELOIT, Wis. - Kenny L. Bowersock, a 39-year-old man from Beloit, died Tuesday after a motorcycle accident, according to a Beloit Police Department Facebook post.
According to the post, the accident occurred in the 2500 block of Cranston Road at 10:03 p.m.
Police said the driver was pronounced dead at Beloit Memorial Hospital. No other vehicles were involved.
Local And Regional News
