Mother testifies on third day of Middleton man's murder trial

MADISON, Wis. - The mother of a Middleton man accused of killing his landlord testified in court Wednesday.

John C. "Jack" Hamann is charged with the homicide of Agnes Bram in her University Avenue home in April 2017.

Police claim that Marjorie Hamann had reported she was afraid that her son might hit her in the head with something, however, in court Wednesday she denied saying that.

"It was in every newspaper, sensationally on every television station and it still is, and it is absolutely untrue. I've never thought it. I've never in my life been afraid of him. I wouldn't have thought it, I wouldn't have said it," she said.

Marjorie Hamann did admit that she had been upset with her son about a Facebook post in which he called women "evil," among other things.

Much of Marjorie Hamann's testimony Wednesday had to do with her son's upbringing and where he lived up until the time he moved in with Bram.

Hamann's attorney has contended that another man is responsible for Bram's death.

The trial is expected to last at least through the end of the week.