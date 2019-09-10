More than a dozen laptops, cash stolen during burglary at community center in Madison
MADISON, Wis. - Several laptops and cash were stolen during a burglary at a Madison community center, according to Madison police.
Staff at the Bridge Lake Point Waunona Neighborhood Center discovered the break-in around 8 a.m. Tuesday. The center is located at 1917 Lake Point Drive in Madison.
Cash and 16 laptop computers were stolen, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.
Police said a window screen was missing and believe that's how the intruder gained entry.
The department's Burglary Crime Unit is investigating.
