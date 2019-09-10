More than a dozen laptops, cash stolen during burglary at community center in Madison

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Several laptops and cash were stolen during a burglary at a Madison community center, according to Madison police.

Staff at the Bridge Lake Point Waunona Neighborhood Center discovered the break-in around 8 a.m. Tuesday. The center is located at 1917 Lake Point Drive in Madison.

Cash and 16 laptop computers were stolen, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Police said a window screen was missing and believe that's how the intruder gained entry.

The department's Burglary Crime Unit is investigating.

