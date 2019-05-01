More than $25,000 in counterfeit bills discovered in Cross Plains

Janesville Police Department

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. - More than $25,000 in counterfeit $100 bills have been collected by the Cross Plains Police Department.

Officers with the department are reminding people to be vigilant if handed a $100 bill.

People are encouraged to check the back left sides of these bills for Chinese writing. The bills are often missing the security tape, according to a release from the department.

Officers say the counterfeit bills will look like the newer style of $100 bills.

People are asked to contact the Cross Plains Police Department if they come across one of these bills.

