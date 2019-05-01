Livestream

Headline Goes Here

LIVE: AG Barr testifies as part of Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on DOJ investigation

Crime

More than $25,000 in counterfeit bills discovered in Cross Plains

By:

Posted: May 01, 2019 01:41 PM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2019 01:41 PM CDT

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. - More than $25,000 in counterfeit $100 bills have been collected by the Cross Plains Police Department.

Officers with the department are reminding people to be vigilant if handed a $100 bill.

People are encouraged to check the back left sides of these bills for Chinese writing. The bills are often missing the security tape, according to a release from the department.

Officers say the counterfeit bills will look like the newer style of $100 bills. 

People are asked to contact the Cross Plains Police Department if they come across one of these bills.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration