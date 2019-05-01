More than $25,000 in counterfeit bills discovered in Cross Plains
CROSS PLAINS, Wis. - More than $25,000 in counterfeit $100 bills have been collected by the Cross Plains Police Department.
Officers with the department are reminding people to be vigilant if handed a $100 bill.
People are encouraged to check the back left sides of these bills for Chinese writing. The bills are often missing the security tape, according to a release from the department.
Officers say the counterfeit bills will look like the newer style of $100 bills.
People are asked to contact the Cross Plains Police Department if they come across one of these bills.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Traffic stop leads to 4th OWI arrest in Sauk County, officials say
Next Story
Cash bond set at $250K for Montello woman who admitted to starting house fire, killing ex-boyfriend
Local And Regional News
- More than $25,000 in counterfeit bills discovered in Cross Plains
- School District of Milton superintendent says he will resign at end of school year
- 'Day without Latinxs' takes over Wisconsin State Capitol
- Trampoline park moving into old west side Toys R Us building
- Wisconsin, Illinois sued over transgender name-change laws
- Democrat Tip McGuire wins Wisconsin Assembly special election