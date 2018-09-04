Crime

Monroe police investigate stabbing outside residence following fight

No suspect yet identified

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 01:03 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 01:03 PM CDT

MONROE, Wis. - Monroe police say they have not identified a suspect in a stabbing that injured a 42-year-old man early Monday. 

Police say they were called to the Monroe Clinic Hospital emergency room to investigate a report of a stabbing around 1:30 a.m. Monday.  

The man had non-life threatening injuries they say were the result of a stabbing following a fight outside a home in the 2300 block of 12th Street in Monroe.

The man was taken to the hospital by a private party, not by emergency responders.

Police say they have not positively identified a suspect and the incident remains under investigation. 
 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration