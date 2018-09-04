Monroe police investigate stabbing outside residence following fight
No suspect yet identified
MONROE, Wis. - Monroe police say they have not identified a suspect in a stabbing that injured a 42-year-old man early Monday.
Police say they were called to the Monroe Clinic Hospital emergency room to investigate a report of a stabbing around 1:30 a.m. Monday.
The man had non-life threatening injuries they say were the result of a stabbing following a fight outside a home in the 2300 block of 12th Street in Monroe.
The man was taken to the hospital by a private party, not by emergency responders.
Police say they have not positively identified a suspect and the incident remains under investigation.
